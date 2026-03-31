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Severe storms, tornadoes to hit US as April begins

Severe weather returns to US as April begins, threatening central states with tornadoes, flooding

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 31, 2026

Severe storms, tornadoes to hit US as April begins
Severe storms, tornadoes to hit US as April begins 

Severe weather is forecasted for the central United States as April begins, with threats of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail.

Experts have also raised concerns about flooding through the first week of the month.

As reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a stationary front stretching from the Northeast California will remain nearly in place through Thursday, April 2.

It is expected that multiple rounds of disruptive thunderstorms will hit the central states.

The most severe weather threat on Tuesday was focused from southern Michigan to northeast Illinois, and then into northern Indiana and Ohio.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center issued a slight risk, level 2 of 5, for parts of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley through Wednesday morning.

Damaging winds and large hail are also possible.

For Plains and Mississippi, there’s a severe threat forecast on Wednesday, April 1, stretching from central Texas through Kansas into Missouri.

By Thursday, April 2, the threat will shift to the Midwest, with storms capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail from northern Arkansas to southern Michigan.

Meanwhile, freezing rain and snow will occur in the far north tier, with winter precipitation occurring in the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, and the Northeast through the mid-week period.

Total rainfall amounts from Texas to the Great Lakes and central Appalachians are predicted to range from 1 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible. 

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