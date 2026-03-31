Don Trump Jr. shares concerns over Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. shares serious concerns following the rollover car crash of Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods was charged with DUI, arrested and later released after his mugshot appeared with bloodshot eyes on March 27, 2026.

Donald Trump Jr. shares five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump who is currently dating Tiger Woods.

The pair got divorced in 2018, and it’s been a year now since Vanessa has reportedly been dating Woods, meanwhile Don Jr. has been engaged to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

A source close to both Vanessa and Don Jr. has made a startling revelation to People, an online portal.

“Don Jr. has been supportive of Tiger and Vanessa, especially when it comes to the kids, which is always his main focus,” the outlet reported.

But the source, while pointing to the recent car crash of Woods, added, “the situation raised some concerns for him.”

While recognizing Vanessa’s right to make independent life decisions, the source stressed the mutual duties they both share as parents to five children, saying, “Don knows Vanessa can make her own decisions, but they’re a team when it comes to coparenting.”

“He’s just thankful Vanessa and the kids weren’t involved,” the source told the outlet citing Don Jr.'s concerns.

It’s the second time that Woods has been charged with DUI within the last decade.

Back in 2017, he was arrested in Jupiter Island after using prescription drugs and being asleep behind the wheel of a running car at 3 a.m.

And in 2021, he crashed his vehicle which resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the rest of the year.

Woods had just made a comeback to professional golf earlier this week in the TGL championship after suffering a ruptured Achilles.