‘Cops found opioids in Tiger Woods’s pocket’: Inside his stunning DUI arrest

Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday, March 27, in Jupiter Island.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash.

It is claimed that two hydrocodone pills were in his pocket, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday, March 31.

The 50-year-old told authorities that he was looking at his cell phone and changing the radio station when he failed to notice a truck slowing down ahead of him.

Due to this, his Range Rover clipped the truck’s trailer, causing the SUV to flip onto its side. When deputies arrived at the scene, they observed “several signs of impairment,” as per the affidavit.

Woods was described as sweating profusely, with movements that were “lethargic and slow.”

It was also noted that his eyes were reportedly “bloodshot and glassy” with “extremely dilated pupils.”

The 15-time major winner reportedly told the deputies he had not consumed any alcohol, but he takes "a few" prescription medications and had taken them that morning.

Two white pills were located in Woods' left pants pocket during a search of Woods’ clothing after he was arrested; they were later determined to be a prescription opioid called hydrocodone.

As a result of Woods' extensive medical history, including seven back surgeries and more than 20 operations on his leg, field sobriety tests were conducted while he was seated.

The deputy observed several errors during the exercises and determined that Woods’ “normal faculties were impaired.”

Breathalyzer tests at Martin County Jail registered at 0.000. However, Woods refused to take a urine test.

This leads to an additional charge of refusal to submit to a lawful test.