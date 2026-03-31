Kristi Noem’s husband posed in women’s clothing, accused of secret double life

Bryon Noem, husband of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, is facing serious allegations of living a secret double life.

The allegations accused him of living as a crossdresser and having a kink of doll-life features.

A report published in the Daily Mail added photographs that allegedly showed Noem, 56, posing in women’s clothing, trying to imitate feminine features.

As per the Daily Mail, the images were taken in early 2025 in South Dakota.

The report claimed that Noem was associated with at least three women in the fetish modelling industry for around 14 months, with the pseudonym “Jason Jackson.”

Noem had explicit conversations with them, complimenting their surgically enhanced features. Additionally, he also discussed his 34-year marriage to Kristi Noem during the exchanges.

Following the report, serious national security concerns have been raised. Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told the media outlet that such photographs can expose a high-profile figure to blackmail.

He said, “If a media organisation can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well.”

“That’s espionage 101,” he added.