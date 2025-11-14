Raphael wins Person of the Year at 2025 Latin Grammys

Raphael declared Person of the Year 2025

Raphael is this year’s person!

As the Latin Recording Academy chooses one iconic talent to be the Person of the Year, this time, the Spanish singer Raphael was selected.

Rafael Martos, known artistically as Raphael, discovered his passion for music at the age of four, the Academy said in a press release.

As he gained international recognition he represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest with Yo Soy Aquél (1966) and Hablemos Del Amor (1967).

The multifaceted singer and performer is being honored and recognized for his more than six-decade career, as well as being “a true ambassador of Latin music worldwide.”

“I feel deeply grateful to The Latin Recording Academy for this recognition that I have dreamed of receiving for many years. Being named Person of the Year thrills me immensely; it’s the best way to celebrate so many years of dedication and love for music,” Raphael said in a statement.

“Thank you to the audiences that have always stood by my side, to my dear colleagues, and the entire music industry. It’s an honor I will always carry in my heart. I look forward to reuniting with everyone in November to celebrate together and give back all that affection through songs. A huge hug and my most sincere gratitude,” he concluded.