Princess Eugenie takes on another honor as dad suffers another Epstein blow

Princess Eugenie undertakes a royal engagement for King Charles

Princess Eugenie has just undertaken an engagement for King Charles, under The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35.

This initiative is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary celebrations and according to the princess’ caption “recognises young makers and changemakers who prioritise sustainability and nature in their work and crafts, just like The King’s Foundation.”

Advertisement

She even added a short note in her own words that reads, “I’m looking forward to supporting the network as they progress in their careers and seeing what they get up to next!”

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, on the same day as this Instagram post released, the Princess’ father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, former Prince Andrew, and Duke of York faced another blow as an email correspondence leaked that shows the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein admitting to the genuineness of the image that his late, and most vocal accuser showed the world.

The email in question, according to the BBC reads, “Yes she [Giuffre] was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew.”