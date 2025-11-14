King Charles releases brand new portrait for 77th birthday: See here

King Charles kicks off his 77th birthday festivities

For the celebration of King Charles’ birthday this year, Buckingham Palace has just taken to the official Royal Family Instagram account and shared an image of King Charles standing infront of his estate at Sandringham, cane in hand, decked out in a collection of beige hues.

The post even included a candid but short caption that reads, “77 today! [balloon emoji] Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday.”

Check it out Below:

What is pertinent to mention about his birthday this year is that the King is still undergoing cancer treatment in between his schedule of events.

At the same time, the claims of his brother, his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s, accuser Virginia Giuffre were also strengthened by the release of another email correspondence.

The correspondence in question happened alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and this time around the email leaked was his own.

In it he said, “Yes she [Giuffre] was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew,” according to the BBC.