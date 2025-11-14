Prince William releases an emotional video message: Watch Video

 
Prince William releases an emotional video message

An emotional message has just been released by Prince William

Hiba Anjum
November 14, 2025

Prince William has just released a video message for Sarah Cox who is working to raise funds for Children in Need via the Great Northern Marathon Challenge.

The The BBC Radio 2 presenter set off on this challenge on November 10th, 2025 and is working to raise money for the BBC charity that involves her traveling on foot through the areas of Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire, all with the aim of transporting a bear named Pudsey, to Pudsey town in Leeds.

The Prince’s message was also shared on the BBC Radio 2 Instagram page and reads “Sara, massive congratulations for what you are doing. You are so nearly there, just a little bit further.”

“I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs…and hopefully, lots of your favourite crumpets. Keep going. You’ve done fantastically well, and the nation is so proud of you.”

