Katherine Pratt shares why she's become a 'strict' mom like Arnold

Katherine Pratt reveals how Arnold shaped her strict parenting

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is revealing that some of her parenting style has been influenced by her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 35-year-old mother, who shares two kids with husband Chris Pratt, said in a recent chat on the Cat and Nat Unfiltered podcast that she has been teaching her kids about chores.

Advertisement

Commenting on her parenting style, Katherine confessed that she finds herself a bit rigid, like her dad used to be.

"I guess [we’re] more traditional with the chores and also the implementation of the chores and the strictness of the chores," Katherine shared. "And this is like, probably a little bit of my father coming out, but my dad had no patience or excuses for not doing your chores."

She went on to say, "I was brought home from my semi-formal because I didn’t take my clothes out of the dryer and fold them and put them away. And I came home from the semi-formal because of that. My dad was very strict about it."

"And I was always like, ‘This is terrible. How could you do this to us? Nobody has chores like this.’ Now I’m like, we’re doing the same thing," she added

Katherine is mom to daughters Lyla Marie, 5, and Eloise Christina, 3 and son Ford, whom she shares with Chris Pratt. The actor is also father to a 13-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his previous partner.