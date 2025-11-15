Storm Claudia unleashes floods across Yorkshire, dozens of warnings in force

Storm Claudia has brought torrential rains in Yorkshire causing a major flooding crisis. The Environmental Agency has issued multiple severe warnings and urged residents in high-risk areas to activate their flood plans immediately.

The storm, which battered the region throughout Friday, November 14, and into Saturday, November 15, has caused rivers to swell dangerously.

As reported by the Environment Agency, flooding is expected in key waterways including the River Aire in Castleford, the River Ouse in York, and the River Nidd in Hunsingore.

In Holmfirth, the New Mill Dike is also at a critical level.

Ben Lukey, EA floor duty manager, stated, “Significant river flooding impacts are possible throughout the day.”

He confirmed that agency teams are on the ground working to operate flood defences and clear debris from watercourses.

The disruption due to flooding is widespread. In South Yorkshire, Rotherham Central station has been closed as a proactive measure against the River Don, and Sheffield’s Supertaram services are suspended between Meadowhall and Parkgate.

In York, the Foss Barrier is now in operation, and riverside properties are being told to prepare for flooding.

The public is being strongly recommended to avoid low-lying footpaths and bridges near rivers.

The Environment Agency has issued warning about water levels' continuous rise throughout the Saturday, with a peak expected to hit on Sunday morning, November 15, forecasting that the situation may worsen before it improves.