Landslide in Indonesia Central Java kills six, search continue for 17 missing

Indonesia has been struck by a deadly landslide triggered by prolonged heavy rains, taking lives of at least six people, with search continues for 17 missing.

The disaster hit on Thursday, November 13, in Cibeunying village, located in Cilacap region in Central Java, burying a dozen houses under mud and earth.

Rescue efforts have been complicated by the challenging terrain, with victims buried as deep as 8 meters (25 feet).

Budi Irawan, a deputy at Indonesia’s disaster management agency stated, “We have found three more bodies, leaving only 17 more to be found. We have been working to the best of our ability.”

As reported by the state news agency Antara, three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, November 14.

The tragic incident highlights the heightened risks of Indonesia’s annual wet season which typically begins in September and is expected to continue until April.

The period usually brings extreme rainfall that leads to flooding and landslides across the archipelago nation, especially in mountainous and deforested areas.

This incident mirrors a similar tragedy earlier this year when a landslide in the Central Java city of Pekalongan killed at least 25 people.