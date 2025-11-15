Princess Beatrice's husband supports Princess Eugenie as she represents King Charles

Princess Eugenie: File photo

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, was prominent among those who reacted to Princess Eugenie's first Instagram post since Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of his royal titles.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with is wife Princess Beatrice

Mozzi, who is married to Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice, supported Andrew's second daughter by engaging with her post which featured a video of the princess from an event hosted by Kings Foundation, an organization founded by King Charles.

Thousands of other people also liked her post while several others voiced support for the royal, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, in the comments section of the post.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Earlier this week, I had an inspiring morning helping to mentor members of The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35 network."

"Brought together by the Foundation as part of the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations this year, the network recognises young makers and changemakers who prioritise sustainability and nature in their work and crafts, just like The King’s Foundation."

"I’m looking forward to supporting the network as they progress in their careers and seeing what they get up to next! #kingsfoundation."