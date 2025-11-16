Jordan's king lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism, operational capabilities

Jordanian King Abdullah II witnesses joint fire and manoeuvre exercise at Tilla Field Firing Ranges. PM Shehbaz Sharif, COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev are also present. — ISPR

PM highlights enduring friendship, mutual trust with Jordan.

King Abdullah II witnesses joint fire and manoeuvre exercise.

COAS Munir receives Jordan's Order of Military Merit award.



RAWALPINDI: Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday praised Pakistan’s military for its exceptional training, professionalism, and operational readiness, highlighting the troops’ and aircrews’ preparedness.

He expressed his views during a visit to the Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) and Tilla Field Firing Ranges, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

King Abdullah was accompanied by Princess Salma and a delegation of Jordanian officials. Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir received the royal guests along with senior military officials.

During the visit, the Jordanian king was given a comprehensive briefing on the structure, capabilities, and product portfolio of GIDS.

Jordanian King Abdullah II receives briefing at Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS). — ISPR

The briefing showcased Pakistan's progress in indigenous defence production, technological innovation, and potential avenues for bilateral defence cooperation with Jordan.

The Jordanian monarch later visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also graced the occasion; whereas, Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev was also amongst the distinguished guests.

King Abdullah and distinguished guests witnessed a joint fire and manoeuvre exercise.

The exercise demonstrated multi-domain operations, including conventional and air firepower, coordinated manoeuvres, and spectrum warfare capabilities supported by multi-purpose drones employed in various configurations and roles.

Field Marshal Asim Munir drives with Jordanian King Abdullah during his visit to Tilla Field Firing Ranges. — ISPR

King Abdullah II appreciated the high standards of training, professionalism, and operational capabilities and preparedness demonstrated by the participating troops and aircrews.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan's deep respect and affection for King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan, noting that the visit reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and a shared desire for peace and development.

COAS Munir highlighted the strong military ties between Pakistan and Jordan, emphasising continued cooperation and the shared vision of a stable and peaceful region, the military's media wing said.

Military exercise demonstrates multi-domain operations, including conventional and air firepower, coordinated manoeuvres, and spectrum warfare capabilities. — ISPR

During the visit, the Jordanian king conferred the Order of the Military Merit of First Degree upon Field Marshal Munir, recognising his contributions to strengthening bilateral military relations.

The two-day visit of the Jordanian king marks a milestone in reinforcing the historic bonds of fraternity and brotherhood between Pakistan and Jordan.

In a separate event, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the country's highest civilian award upon King Abdullah, in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, for his contribution towards regional and global peace.

The Jordanian king also conferred the Wisam al-Nahdah al-Mursa (Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahdah, translated as Order of the Renaissance) on President Zardari.