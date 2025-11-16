Justin Trudeau's ex reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry

Sophie Gregoire talks about Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry romance

Sophie Gregoire reacted to her ex-husband Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry.

The Canadian TV host admitted that it's "normal" to be affected by your ex dating someone.

During her appearance on the Arlene Is Alone podcast, Sophie was asked about how she was dealing with Justin dating Katy. "We’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," Sophie said.

Adding, "I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers. Right, we're humans."

"What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision," she added further.

Sophie went on to note that it doesn't mean she doesn't "have emotions" or she "don't cry, scream, laugh."

"Especially that I’m a super tender heart, right? But it’s my decision after that, between the emotion and the reaction," she added.

Sophie Gregoire and Justin Trudeau announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in 2023. She said, "I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad. And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions."

This comes as Katy Perry, who broke up with Orlando Bloom in July 2025, made her romance public with Justin on October 25, 2025 when she was seen holding hands.