 
Geo News

Justin Trudeau's ex reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry go public with their romance recently

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 16, 2025

Sophie Gregoire talks about Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry romance
Sophie Gregoire talks about Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry romance

Sophie Gregoire reacted to her ex-husband Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry.

The Canadian TV host admitted that it's "normal" to be affected by your ex dating someone.

Advertisement

During her appearance on the Arlene Is Alone podcast, Sophie was asked about how she was dealing with Justin dating Katy. "We’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise," Sophie said.

Adding, "I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers. Right, we're humans."

"What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision," she added further.

Sophie went on to note that it doesn't mean she doesn't "have emotions" or she "don't cry, scream, laugh."

"Especially that I’m a super tender heart, right? But it’s my decision after that, between the emotion and the reaction," she added.

Sophie Gregoire and Justin Trudeau announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in 2023. She said, "I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad. And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions."

This comes as Katy Perry, who broke up with Orlando Bloom in July 2025, made her romance public with Justin on October 25, 2025 when she was seen holding hands. 

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Jelly Roll's new addiction revealed after losing 200 lbs
Jelly Roll's new addiction revealed after losing 200 lbs
Lisa Vanderpump talks about next 'Vanderpump Rules' cast
Lisa Vanderpump talks about next 'Vanderpump Rules' cast
Bradley Cooper's ex talks about protecting their 8-year-old from 'beauty standards'
Bradley Cooper's ex talks about protecting their 8-year-old from 'beauty standards'
Britney Spears melts hearts in her video alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian
Britney Spears melts hearts in her video alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian
KATSEYE releases their full set list for The Beautiful Chaos Tour: Check out Below
KATSEYE releases their full set list for The Beautiful Chaos Tour: Check out Below
Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs takes infuencer to court
Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs takes infuencer to court
Nicole Scherzinger reveals how she gathered ‘courage' for ‘Sunset Blvd.'
Nicole Scherzinger reveals how she gathered ‘courage' for ‘Sunset Blvd.'
Pusha T and Virginia Williams announce baby no. 2
Pusha T and Virginia Williams announce baby no. 2
Tony winning star Elizabeth Franz dies at age 84
Tony winning star Elizabeth Franz dies at age 84