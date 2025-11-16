Inside King Charles' bribe to Andrew: ‘He found his red line'

Inside the ‘red line’ that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has and what he was unwilling to sacrifice, at his own own expense

There are two people that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was unwilling to risk and they have been calle the ‘redline’ that the former Duke was unwilling to cross, no matter what.

Everything about that has been shared by sources that are close to King Charles and the disgraced royal.

According to a report by RadarOnline the source explained, “For Andrew, safeguarding his daughters was the red line,” so it was only “once he was assured their position would remain intact, he stepped aside.”

Since he stepped down, his daughter Princess Beatrice and brother Prince Edward joined with Outward Bound as its Deputy Patron and Patron, respectively.

According to another source, “it's one of the rare points on which His Majesty and Andrew see eye to eye. They both care deeply about Beatrice and Eugenie and believe the princesses can make a meaningful contribution in public life.”

For those unversed, Andrew has not only lost his title of prince, but also his dukedom of York which he himself walked away from once the memoir of his late accuser Virginia Giuffre released.

The memoir, according to Penguin Random House, “Here, Giuffre offers an unsparing and definitive account of her time with Epstein and Maxwell, who trafficked her and others to numerous prominent men.”

“She also details the molestation she suffered as a child, as well as her daring escape from Epstein and Maxwell’s grasp at nineteen. Giuffre remade her life from scratch and summoned the courage to not only hold her abusers to account but also advocate for other victims. The pages of Nobody’s Girl preserve her voice—and her legacy—forever.”