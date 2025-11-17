Japan's Sakurajima unleashes triple eruption, halting 30 flights at Kagoshima Airport

The Sakurajima volcano on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu erupted several times on Sunday, November 16, sending thick smoke and a massive plume of ash into the sky.

This prompted significant travel disruptions to the surrounding region, cancelling about 30 flights at Kagoshima Airport.

As per Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), the initial eruption occurred at 1:00 a.m. (local time), with subsequent eruptions late at 2:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m.

The Kyodo news agency reported that the triple eruptions sent volcanic ash to an altitude of around 4.4 kilometres (about 2.73 miles), marking the first eruption to exceed 4 kilometers in nearly 13 months.

Following the ashfall, air travel faces serious disruption. According to the local media, around 30 flights operating in and out of Kagoshima Airport were cancelled due to unsafe conditions due to volcanic ash, which can severely damage aircraft engines.

As per the forecasts reported by JMA, the ash would drift northwest affecting Kagoshima city and the nearby Miyazaki Prefecture throughout the day.

The officials have urged residents to take safety precautions against the ashfall, which can result in respiratory problems and reduce visibility.

Sakurajima is considered as one of the most active volcanoes of Japan, with frequent eruptions of varying intensity.

While this event was significant, it falls within the volcano’s typical pattern of activity. A larger eruption in 2019 sent as high as 5.5 kilometers.

These multiple eruptions at Sakurajima serve as a potent reminder of the dynamic geological forces at play in Japan.

It also reminds of the constant need for vigilance in one of the world’s most seismically and volcanically active regions.

Officials have confirmed no fatalities or major damages due to the recent volcanic activity.