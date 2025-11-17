Sarah Ferguson: Conspiracy theories swirl around book withdrawal

New conspiracy theories are swirling around Sarah Ferguson after reports emerged that her upcoming book has been withdrawn from sale, days after she lost her Duchess of York title.

Last week, the BBC reported that the book, titled Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way, was initially due to be published on October 9.

The news outlet reported that Waterstones bookstores had said last month that the publication date for Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way had been "moved" and that they didn't have a new publication date.

A spokesperson for Waterstones said they had had no further communication from the publisher since then.

"As of last week, it was showing as being available from 20 November on Amazon, but it is no longer listed on the website," a BBC report said.

No reason has been given for why the book has been withdrawn from sale.

Some media outlets have highlighted another connection that could further embarrass the mother of Princess Beatrice and former Prince Andrew: the publisher of her book is controlled by a Chinese government-owned corporation.

Local media reported that the publishing house belongs to Zhejiang Publishing United Group, an entity operating under the Zhejiang provincial government in south-eastern China.

While there's no issue with someone getting their book published by the company, some publications have chosen to highlight a previous controversy involving Andrew's links to an alleged Chinese spy.

This new connection is expected to put more pressure on the former wife of Andrew, who is reportedly struggling to cope with the situation arising from public embarrassment of her family due to the former couple's links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ferguson lost her Duchess of York title after her former husband, Prince Andrew, announced on October 17 that he would no longer be using his Duke of York title.

On October 30, King Charles stripped his brother of his remaining royal titles, including the title of Prince, and ordered him to vacate his royal residence.