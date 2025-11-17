Prince William shares emotional behind-the-scenes shots from Earthshot Awards Night

Prince William seen embracing people at the Earthshot Awards Night

Prince William has just released emotional pictures that show of the behind-the-scenes moments from the Earthshot Awards Night.

The pictures have been shared in a carousel of pictures and the very first one tugs at heartstrings for its emotional energy.

In the image the prince can be seen embracing people from the awards night backstage, amid a hue of blue.

There are also candid pictures from laughter-filled conversations, that show all those present smiling and/or grinning from ear to ear, including the heir.

Some pictures even show off elaborate head pieces worn by some at the event, among other things.

Check it out Below:

This years’ awards were hosted in Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.

For those unversed, the Prize has been created in collaboration with the famous David Attenborough and helps the foundation “search the world for environmental solutions that show the greatest potential to achieve our five Earthshots.”

To champion change makers the Prize Council awards £1 million to five Winners, one per Earthshot.