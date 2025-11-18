Penn Badgley recalls painful loss that nearly ended his marriage

Penn Badgley reveals the painful loss he still carries

Penn Badgley is getting honest about how his wife's miscarriages impacted their marriage.

In a recent chat on the Totally Booked podcast, for the promotion of his new book, Crushmore, the 39-year-old actor revealed that his wife, Domino Kirke's, two consecutive miscarriages nearly broke their marriage.

"That sort of loss is really common, and we should — I don't know if talking about it alone is what we need. We at least need to start by talking about it more.

"And, of course, just to be clear, I'm speaking about miscarriages," he explained.

Penn added, "They do happen all the time, and they can be really, really painful. Well, I would say they universally are painful. Maybe not everybody's fully allowed to feel that way."

In his book, Penn talked about a "dreadful memory" from the painful period.

"This was our second loss together. A time when it did not feel as though the cycle would break. My wife and I neared separation as many do after losses like that," he wrote, via People.

"Largely because we felt so isolated in a culture that doesn't talk much about these things or know how to support those going through it. Seeing our still baby in that tripped out black-and-white sono imagery is a dreadful memory I can't shake every time we go for a sonogram now."