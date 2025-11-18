 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's bringing Prince Harry ‘down' with mistake after mistake

Meghan Markle’s continued mistakes ‘are making it even worse’

By
Hiba Anjum
|

November 18, 2025

Meghan Markle is facing an even bigger crisis
Meghan Markle is facing an even bigger crisis

Meghan Markle has seemingly failed Prince Harry who has not been the ‘brightest bulb, either’ since his move to the US.

Royal commentator Tina Brown is the expert that made this verdict, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

“I have never seen anybody in professional life make as many mistakes as Meghan has. And unfortunately, Harry is not the brightest bulb, either,” she started off by saying.

“So he thought that Meghan would be his great sort of guide in the big, wide world beyond Buckingham Palace, as it were.”

However, “it turns out that Meghan makes one terrible professional decision after another.”

And as a result the Sussexes look more and more like “pariahs everywhere, it seems, which is a very difficult situation for them because America was supposed to be the place which paid the bills.”

For those unversed, this comes right after reports suggest the couple might be facing a fall from grace, that occurred as a result of continues roadblocks.

This source told Heat World, “Meghan was telling everyone that her brand was going to be the next Martha Stewart but it’s just been one roadblock after another for the brand.”

More From Royals

Kate Middleton speaks out on love for children in heartwarming message after London summit
Kate Middleton speaks out on love for children in heartwarming message after London summit
At London summit, Kate Middleton wears a suit 'not available for sale yet'
At London summit, Kate Middleton wears a suit 'not available for sale yet'
Meghan afraid of losing royal titles after King Charles' drastic action against Andrew
Meghan afraid of losing royal titles after King Charles' drastic action against Andrew
Astrologer makes surprising predictions about Kate Middleton
Astrologer makes surprising predictions about Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle tries to downplay Netflix blow after low viewership
Meghan Markle tries to downplay Netflix blow after low viewership
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star flays her critic over Epstein defence
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star flays her critic over Epstein defence
Kensington Palace weighs in on a ‘simple truth' for babies and young children
Kensington Palace weighs in on a ‘simple truth' for babies and young children
'Andrew wants to keep some kind of normality around Christmas'
'Andrew wants to keep some kind of normality around Christmas'
Kate Middleton talks about the importance of nurturing and loving children
Kate Middleton talks about the importance of nurturing and loving children