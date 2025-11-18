Prince Albert II continues major award ceremony to celebrate Princess Stéphanie: Watch

Prince Albert II distributes a medal to Princess Stéphanie

Prince Albert II is continuing his celebrations for National Day and has just elevated H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie to the rank of Commander in the Order of Cultural Merit.

The post that showed off this exchange also came with a caption that offers more insight, and its translation reads, “As part of the National Day celebrations, H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie was elevated to the rank of Commander in the Order of Cultural Merit.”

According to the Royal Family’s report, “The Princess received her medal from H.R.H. the Princess of Hanover, in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, and surrounded by her children, Mr. Louis Ducruet and Miss Camille Gottlieb.”

For those unversed, “This high distinction recognizes her long-standing commitment to culture and the arts in the Principality,” it also said before the caption signed off.

Check it out Below:



