Kate Middleton talks about the importance of nurturing and loving children

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, in London on November 18, 2025. ADRIAN DENNIS/Pool via REUTERS

Kate Middleton has just delivered an emotional message about love, children and their well being, which needs to be prioritized.

The speech has been delivered at The Future Workforce Summit, which is being hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

According to Hello! she said, “My passion and the work of The Centre for Early Childhood stems from one essential truth; that the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults.”

“Love is the first and most essential bond,” she also said. “But it is also the invisible thread, woven with time, attention and tenderness, through consistent, nurturing relationships which creates the grounded and meaningful environments around a child.”

“It is this texture, the weave of love, which forms a child’s emotional world and becomes the foundation, the very fabric of resilience and belonging," she added.

Becuase "the home should be the space where love, safety and rhythm enable a child to thrive. A loving home ultimately teaches us how to love and how to care, but every environment has the potential to shape our hearts. Every one of you interacts with your own environment; a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community. These are the ecosystems that you yourselves help to weave. Imagine a world where each of these environments were built on valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success.”

The royal also went on to say, “as business leaders you will face the daily challenge of finding the balance between profitability and having a positive impact. But the two are not, and should not be incompatible. At The Centre for Early Childhood, we believe that we must do all we can to create the conditions for love to flourish."

Before concluding Kate also highlighted, "that is how we invest in our future. Every child deserves respect and safety, and everyone who cares deserves recognition and appreciation. Every act of care creates community because we are all essentially weavers of the same fabric. I believe in restoring the dignity to the quiet, often invisible work of caring, of loving well, as we look to build a happier, healthier society. You are here because you care, so thank you.”