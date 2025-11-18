Kensington Palace weighs in on a ‘simple truth' for babies and young children

Kate Middleton releases a video of Kate Middleton’s initiative

Kensington Palace has just released a new video that shows off Kate Middleton’s initiative to support young children and babies.

The video has been shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account and talks about a ‘simple truth’ right at the start.

“It all began with a simple truth,” the video starts saying, over a video of a newborn. “That by nurturing early we build stronger foundations for later. The human case is clear. The economic case? Undeniable.”

“With every action, every commitment, every leader that joins us, momentum is building. Under more prosperous-- connected future is taking shape. A future where the economy thrives, powered by love and connection. A future that starts today.”

The caption also offers more insight and reads, “From pledges to progress, at this year's Future Workforce Summit for The Centre for Early Childhood, delegates will hear from business leaders who will share the impact of their early childhood initiatives.”

“Through The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce, organisations have already reached over half a million babies and young children with projects that make a real difference. Our early years shape the people we become – loving, nurturing relationships and environments create a world in which children can flourish and society can thrive.”

Check it out Below:







