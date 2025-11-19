Lady Gaga reveals mental health battle at career peak

Lady Gaga recalls hospital stay after severe mental breakdown

Lady Gaga is now in a much stable place after facing a severe mental health crisis that pushed her to the edge, revealing that therapy and her fiancé helped during the darkest times of her life.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the singer went through severe panic attacks on her recent Mayhem Ball tour, causing her to cancel her world tour earlier and seek a therapist.

In a recent chat, the 39-year-old singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, looked back at her unstable mental health during her peak career years.

"There was one day that my sister said to me, 'I don't see my sister anymore.' And I canceled the tour," Gaga shared.

She went on to say, "There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn't do anything... I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn't think I could get better.... I feel really lucky to be alive.

"I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go," she added.

Gaga further noted that her unstable mental health even affected her major career milestones.

"I did A Star Is Born on lithium," she confessed.

"I see all the fans and I'm in this big dress, and the music is so loud and it's very dramatic... and for 90 seconds, I have to talk myself out of a panic attack," the A Star is Born actress added.