 
Geo News

Lady Gaga reveals mental health battle at career peak

The popstar confessed that she filmed 'A Star Is Born' while on lithium

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Lady Gaga recalls hospital stay after severe mental breakdown
Lady Gaga recalls hospital stay after severe mental breakdown

Lady Gaga is now in a much stable place after facing a severe mental health crisis that pushed her to the edge, revealing that therapy and her fiancé helped during the darkest times of her life.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the singer went through severe panic attacks on her recent Mayhem Ball tour, causing her to cancel her world tour earlier and seek a therapist.

In a recent chat, the 39-year-old singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, looked back at her unstable mental health during her peak career years.

"There was one day that my sister said to me, 'I don't see my sister anymore.' And I canceled the tour," Gaga shared.

She went on to say, "There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn't do anything... I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn't think I could get better.... I feel really lucky to be alive.

"I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go," she added.

Gaga further noted that her unstable mental health even affected her major career milestones.

"I did A Star Is Born on lithium," she confessed.

"I see all the fans and I'm in this big dress, and the music is so loud and it's very dramatic... and for 90 seconds, I have to talk myself out of a panic attack," the A Star is Born actress added.

More From Entertainment

Margaret Colin gushes over Leighton Meester, her husband Adam Brody
Margaret Colin gushes over Leighton Meester, her husband Adam Brody
Catherine Zeta-Jones gets emotional on milestone anniversary with Michael
Catherine Zeta-Jones gets emotional on milestone anniversary with Michael
Teyana Taylor's reaction to 'Grammy' nomination laid bare
Teyana Taylor's reaction to 'Grammy' nomination laid bare
Adam Sandler weighs in on rare bond with Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler weighs in on rare bond with Jennifer Aniston
Margaret Colin recalls bumping into Blake Lively after years
Margaret Colin recalls bumping into Blake Lively after years
Olivia Munn recalls 'grossest' mistake that left her ill
Olivia Munn recalls 'grossest' mistake that left her ill
Austin Butler vows to be a ‘better husband' after Kaia Gerber split
Austin Butler vows to be a ‘better husband' after Kaia Gerber split
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott reveals intense pregnancy workout routine
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott reveals intense pregnancy workout routine
Narnia gets strong criticism ahead of release
Narnia gets strong criticism ahead of release