EU envoy backs Pakistan's demand for Taliban regime to halt TTP support

European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis in a file photo — APP

Karoblis urges Pakistan to keep dialogue open, citing Turkiye's mediation.

Envoy admits election issues but says EU recognises current parliament.

Avoids answering query on PTI founder Imran Khan's detention, court trial.

ISLAMABAD: The European Union's ambassador to Pakistan has expressed support for Islamabad’s position that militants based in Afghanistan are behind the recent attacks in the country, while stressing that Pakistan must align its security expectations with credible progress on human rights and democratic norms.

Speaking to The News, newly appointed Ambassador Raimundas Karoblis said Pakistan's call for the Taliban to stop the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from operating on Afghan soil is "legitimate" and tied to genuine security threats.

"We condemn terrorism in every form," he noted, adding that Pakistan's expectations from Afghanistan regarding action against the TTP are justified.

But Karoblis also emphasised that the EU was urging Islamabad to keep diplomatic channels open, pointing to Turkiye's ongoing mediation between the two sides. After being asked whether the Taliban were honouring their Doha pledge not to allow Afghan soil to be used against neighbouring states, he said he lacked independent intelligence to judge compliance. "It is too early for a definitive conclusion," he said.

The ambassador confirmed that a high-level Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue will take place in the coming weeks, led by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The talks will cover Afghanistan, the Russia-Ukraine war, regional security, and Pakistan's role at the UN. Other issues, including trade, migration and counterterrorism, will be handled in separate forums.

The dialogue comes as Pakistan seeks to preserve its preferential trade status under the GSP Plus programme, which grants duty-free access to European markets in exchange for compliance with international human rights treaties.

Enforced disappearances, long documented in Balochistan but now increasingly reported from Punjab and Sindh, will also be among the “top priorities” of the EU's monitoring review. The envoy said the bloc expected to evaluate the performance of Pakistan's Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances during the upcoming assessments.

When asked about Pakistan's last two elections, both widely criticised by the opposition, Karoblis avoided declaring them illegitimate but acknowledged that problems existed.

"No system is perfect, but irregularities must be addressed so they are not repeated", he said. The EU recognised the current parliament and government, he added, but concerns about electoral transparency remain on its radar.

Karoblis similarly declined to endorse or condemn recent constitutional amendments affecting judicial powers, though he noted that Brussels was listening to critics. Compliance with UN conventions, he said, was the key test the EU would apply.

Replying to a query on Imran Khan's detention, Karoblis refused to enter the debate. "I may have personal views, but this is a matter for Pakistan's judicial authorities”, he said. “Political pluralism is important, but it must be discussed through the rule of law”.

Karoblis said the EU and its member states have mobilised nearly one billion euros in assistance following Pakistan’s devastating 2022 floods, including an initial one million euro tranche for emergency relief. Under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, climate adaptation will remain a priority sector for future cooperation.