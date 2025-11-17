Tejas Jet faces online ridicule over viral fluid leak video

India's showcase of its indigenous Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow was accompanied by unexpected online controversy after viral social media footage showed fluid leaking from one of the aircraft on the tarmac.

The video quickly circulated across social platforms, drawing mockery from critics and prompting discussion among aviation observers.

The video, captured seemingly by a visitor, shows a clear liquid dripping slowly from the bottom of a parked Tejas aircraft onto the ground below.

The case throws light on the scrutiny that the flagship defence export is undergoing in India as it tries to compete in the global arms market.

The Tejas, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter developed over 30 years, is one of the foundations of the Indian defence program, Make in India.

The Indian delegation present at the airshow, headed by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has not officially responded to the viral video.

Their presentation is still centred on planned flight shows by the Indian Air Force, which aims to showcase the operational capabilities of the Tejas to potential foreign purchasers.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which manufactures it, and the Indian Air Force have not yet officially commented on the particular incident.

The Tejas still participates in the airshow's flight display schedule as scheduled.