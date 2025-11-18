Earth frequently hosts transient ‘mini moons’, scientists say

Contrary to the long-held astronomical understanding, Earth is constantly accompanied by several temporary satellites known as “mini-moons” or “quasi-moons.”

According to a new study, these small objects often referred to as “transient objects” provide a unique opportunity for scientists to study orbital dynamics and the origins of our solar system.

These celestial bodies, usually a few meters in diameter, are temporarily captured by Earth’s gravity.

Unlike the permanently orbiting Moon, they share Earth’s orbit around the Sun for periods ranging from a few years to several centuries before drifting away.

Kat Volk, a planetary scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona stated, “The exploration of these transient moons is an exciting area of research. The quasi-moons in the inner solar system exhibit much shorter orbital periods than distant celestial bodies.”

However, how these mini moons originate is still a key question for scientists. Astronomers theorize they may be near-Earth asteroids pulled inwards by Jupiter’s gravity, fragments from the Moon ejected by ancient impacts, or remnants of the solar system’s primordial building blocks.

The central motive of this study is the quasi-moon Kamo’oalewa. The spectral analysis reveals that the composition of the quasi moon resembles lunar rock, distinguishing it from typical asteroids.

To explore its origins, China’s space agency is scheduled to launch a sample return mission to Kamo’oalewa next summer.

The findings from such missions will determine if these mini-moons share a common origin or have separate sources, signifying the dynamic nature of Earth’s immediate cosmic environment.

What is a Quasi Moon?

Quasi Moon is not a real moon but rather an asteroid orbiting the paths very similar to Earth’s. They usually orbit for short periods of time.