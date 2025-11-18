John Cena concludes legendary WWE in-ring career with emotional farewell tour

After more than two decades as a cornerstone of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), superstar John Cena has officially started the final chapter of his in-ring career, with his retirement tour culminating in an emotional farewell at Madison Square Garden.

The 16-time world champion teamed with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio on Monday, November 17, for a six-man tag team victory over “The Judgement Day” in what marked his final regular appearance.

The iconic venue erupted as Cena made his entrance, visibly moved by the thunderous reception from fans.

“This farewell does not end tonight. It is filled with opportunity,” Cema had told audiences in Toronto last year when he spoke to fans and announced his 2025 retirement plans.

"Thank you so much for allowing me to be here with you,” he added.

The 48-year-old professional wrestler’s retirement year has been a victory lap against WWE’s top talent, including matches against Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Logan Paul.

The tour will end with the two final appearances i.e., Surviv Series on November 29, and his last-ever match at Washington D.C’s Capital One Arena on December 13.

Earlier, Cena secured victory against Dominik Mysterio in the WWE International Championship.

WWE is currently hosting a “Last Time is Now” tournament where the winner will fight against Cena in the finale.

As John Cena’s legendary career is about to end, there are reports that Cena is likely to receive WWE’s highest honor i.e., a 2026 Hall of Fame induction, cementing his legacy among the all-time greats in sports entertainment history.