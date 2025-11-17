 
‘Simpsons' writer Dan McGrath dies at 61: Remembering Emmy winner's legacy

Dan McGrath, ‘Simpsons’ writer and believed comedy mentor, dies at 61

Geo News Digital Desk
November 17, 2025

Emmy-winning writer Dan McGrath, creator of the animated series The Simpsons, has passed away at 61. 

His sister and Gail Garabedian confirmed that he died on Friday, November 14, at the NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn after he had a stroke.

McGrath was well-known in American animation industry. 

His career began with Saturday Night Live in 1991, and he was nominated for an Emmy early. 

In 1992, he joined The Simpsons. Over the years, he authored approximately 50 episodes, directed 24, and won a Primetime Emmy in 1997 for the episode "Horner Phobia."

Other fan favourite TV series, such as King of the Hill, Muppets Tonight, and Gravity Falls, have also featured writers and producers such as McGrath. 

As a teacher, he has also been involved with the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, where he has taught young comedy writers of the future.

Taking to social media, his sister wrote, “We lost my incredible brother Danny yesterday. He was a special man, one of a kind.”

Since his death announcement, colleagues and fans have been flooding in to praise a writer whose incisive humour and poignant storytelling helped make a name in an era of television. 

McGrath is survived by his mother, siblings, and nieces and nephews. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, in Brooklyn.

