Earthquake shakes northern California region, no damage reported

A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck near San Ramon in the East Bay late Monday night, November 18.

The U.S. Geological survey confirmed that the earthquake occurred at around 10:47 p.m. PST along the Calaveras Fault, with its epicenter located around 2.5 miles from San Ramon.

Its depth was roughly 5.6 miles.

Residents living in the vicinity including Dublin, Pleasanton, Walnut Creek and Danville reported weak shaking from the tremor.

For now, there are no reports of any damages or fatalities.

The earthquake follows a cluster of eight earthquakes that shook the same area on November 9, the strongest of which was a magnitude of 3.8.

Calaveras Fault is labelled as a major fault line in the San Francisco Bay area as per the seismologists.

While this event was minor, it serves as a reminder for residents to stay prepared against the earthquakes.

