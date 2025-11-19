SCO summit: Pakistan pushes for enhanced regional connectivity, national currencies use

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the margins of the SCO Heads of Government meetings, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, November 19, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar pushed for enhanced regional connectivity, new SCO financial mechanisms and deeper engagement with key partners, including Russia and China, at the 24th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Moscow.

Dar also held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Dar led Pakistan’s delegation to the CHG, held from November 17 to 18, and joined other heads of government in a joint call on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who welcomed the delegations and underlined the importance of strengthening regional economic cooperation under the SCO as a platform for connectivity, stability and mutually beneficial development.

In his statement at the CHG Narrow Format (SCO members only) session, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the “Shanghai Spirit” and set out priorities that included enhanced cooperation in connectivity, energy, transport linkages, logistics and infrastructure development.

He encouraged member states to promote the use of national currencies for mutual settlements and called for the establishment of an SCO Development Bank, an SCO Development Fund and an Investment Fund.

On regional politics, he underscored the need for a comprehensive dialogue to address the full spectrum of regional issues, reiterating that stability in Afghanistan remains imperative for peace and stability across the region.

Addressing the CHG Expanded Format, the deputy premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to building economic bridges through tangible actions, emphasising greater economic integration through trade, investment and digital advancement.

In the humanitarian domain, he offered to share Pakistan’s experience in disaster preparedness, called for the modernisation of the SCO and the expansion of its global outreach, including by streamlining the use of English in its work.

He proposed deeper engagement with Observer and Partner countries through project-based initiatives aimed at advancing shared goals, recommended leveraging the potential of the SCO Interbank Consortium to finance development projects in SCO countries, and highlighted the importance of building human capital and empowering youth by strengthening academic linkages and transforming the SCO University Network into a consortium for applied knowledge.

A Foreign Office (FO) statement on the Expanded Format said leaders deliberated on the development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the SCO, including the involvement of Observer States and Partners, in the context of modernising the organisation’s activities and in light of the outcomes of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

The Moscow CHG considered and approved around a dozen decisions, documents and statements, and adopted a joint communique outlining the strategic direction for the SCO’s future work in economic cooperation. The CHG is described as the organisation’s second-highest forum, concentrating on cooperation among member states in the socio-economic, trade and financial sectors; last year it was chaired by Pakistan and hosted in Islamabad in October 2024.

Deepening ties with Russia

On Wednesday, Dar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the CHG.

The FO said both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed deep satisfaction at what they described as the current positive trajectory of ties.

Dar congratulated his Russian counterpart on the successful holding of the SCO-CHG meeting and noted the vital role of the leaderships of both countries, as well as bilateral institutional mechanisms, in further strengthening cooperation.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on wide-ranging regional and international issues and, taking into account what they termed excellent coordination at multilateral fora, including the United Nations (UN) and the SCO, pledged to deepen this coordination in the interest of both countries.

On Tuesday, Dar held a bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk after the conclusion of the CHG meetings.

The FO said the two leaders conducted a substantive review of the full spectrum of Pakistan–Russia relations, focusing on strengthening cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, including political, trade, energy, connectivity, agriculture, industry, education, science and technology, information technology, people-to-people linkages and tourism, through institutionalised mechanisms.

Overchuk recalled his visit to Islamabad in September 2024 and his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the margins of the SCO-CHG in Islamabad in October 2024, acknowledged Pakistan’s potential to emerge as a regional hub for transit trade and connectivity, and appreciated Pakistan’s establishment of relations with Armenia, which he observed would contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Both sides also exchanged views on key regional and global developments and reaffirmed their resolve to deepen cooperation at bilateral and multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the SCO.

Engagement with China

At the margins of the SCO Heads of Government meetings, on Wednesday, Dar engaged with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss enhancing collaboration among SCO member states.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dar met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the SCO CHG meeting.

According to the FO, the two leaders reaffirmed the “all-weather” Pakistan–China strategic partnership, reviewed bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly within the SCO, and praised the Shanghai Spirit principles guiding regional collaboration.

They also exchanged views on global issues and agreed to maintain real-time engagement going forward.

Outreach to regional partners

Also during his stay in Moscow, Dar held a series of meetings with other leaders on the margins of the CHG on Wednesday.

He had an informal discussion with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to exchange views on bilateral relations and priorities for regional cooperation.

In separate meetings, the deputy premier met Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, congratulating him on assuming the chair of the SCO Heads of State and exchanging views on SCO initiatives and Kyrgyzstan’s assumption of the rotating presidency.

He met Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, appreciating what the FO described as the positive momentum in Pakistan–Uzbekistan relations and underscoring the importance of high-level interactions and cooperation at multilateral fora, including the SCO.

Dar also met Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, congratulating him on assuming the chair of the next Council of Heads of Government meeting.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen Pakistan–Tajik ties across diverse areas, as well as deepen cooperation at multilateral platforms.