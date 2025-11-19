Inside Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life after royal exodus

Take a look at the life Andrew Mountbatten Windsor now leads

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s life has taken a massive shift and insight into it has been offered by royal expert John McDermott.

In the eyes of the expert, this ‘humiliation’ for the former Duke comes after public backlash became massive and calls started getting made to have his privileges stripped, given his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While many think he’s “living in a cave somewhere” the reality is far more ‘nuanced’’ than that, Mr McDermott claimed to GB News.

“His public life is gone, his world has shrunk dramatically, but he’ll still be living on an estate and has access to comfort.”

So “it’s not Alcatraz,” by any means. “It’s a very specific kind of isolation — private, restricted, but still cushioned.”

This comes after a revelation was made by the Daily Mail’s writer Ephraim Hardcastle pertaining to the former Duke’s circumstance.

“On his first visit since his title defenestration, the former Prince was not saluted by guards,” he explained while noting the change in approach towards the former Prince.

“The customary bows he was offered at every turn (and woe betide anyone who forgot) have disappeared. Some even relished calling him Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor instead of Your Royal Highness.”

Furthermore “his privilege of having meals sent over from the Castle, a Royal Deliveroo, has been withdrawn,” its being said.