King Charles celebrates green initiative called the Coronation Food Project

King Charles celebrates the Coronation Food Project to tackle food waste and reduce hunger

Hiba Anjum
November 19, 2025

King Charles hails another initiative for sustainability
King Charles hails another initiative for sustainability

King Charles has just taken a look back at his initiative that aims to tackle food waste and reducing world hunger via sustainability.

Insight into this project has been delivered via an Instagram video that has just been shared.

In it he monarch promises ‘more to come’ through the

For those unversed the Coronation Food Project was established back in 2023 and in just two years has raised almost £20 million, and now funds Coronation Food Hubs which are up and running in Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

The initiative that’s been inspired by His Majesty The King also took a look back at what else they’ve achieved in that span of time and reveal that, “50 food businesses have come together to find new ways to ensure frontline charities have a regular supply of food, unlocking 11 million meals. 3 Coronation Food Hubs have been opened in Birmingham, Merseyside, and London, helping to get more food to people in need by boosting infrastructure and capacity. £900,000 in grants has been awarded, supporting grassroots efforts to tackle food waste and help those facing food insecurity”.

Check it out Below:


