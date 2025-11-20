Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate the best of theatre, comedy and music

Prince William, Kate Middleton show off their night celebrating the best of theatre, comedy and music

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just showed their celebratory night, where they showed off the best of theatre, comedy and music.

The event in question was in support of the Royal Variety Charity and the caption offers more insight as it reads, “From Paddington The Musical to a 40th anniversary celebration of Les Misérables — a brilliant evening showcasing the best of theatre, comedy and music.”

“All while supporting the Royal Variety Charity which offers UK-wide help to industry professionals of all ages — offering vital support through mental health services, residential care, and financial assistance for those facing tough times.”

