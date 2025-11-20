 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate the best of theatre, comedy and music

Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrates their time celebrating the best of theatre, comedy and music

By
Hiba Anjum
|

November 20, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton show off their night celebrating the best of theatre, comedy and music
Prince William, Kate Middleton show off their night celebrating the best of theatre, comedy and music

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just showed their celebratory night, where they showed off the best of theatre, comedy and music.

The event in question was in support of the Royal Variety Charity and the caption offers more insight as it reads, “From Paddington The Musical to a 40th anniversary celebration of Les Misérables — a brilliant evening showcasing the best of theatre, comedy and music.”

“All while supporting the Royal Variety Charity which offers UK-wide help to industry professionals of all ages — offering vital support through mental health services, residential care, and financial assistance for those facing tough times.”

Check it out Below: 


More From Royals

Prince Harry only offered to help Eugenie to get ‘a win' over William? video
Prince Harry only offered to help Eugenie to get ‘a win' over William?
Royal family warned to brace for more ‘catastrophic' Andrew drama
Royal family warned to brace for more ‘catastrophic' Andrew drama
Meghan Markle makes another move to overshadow Kate Middleton, William
Meghan Markle makes another move to overshadow Kate Middleton, William
Prince Harry is not ‘brightest bulb' when it comes to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is not ‘brightest bulb' when it comes to Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson no more finds Andrew ‘attractive,' says expert
Sarah Ferguson no more finds Andrew ‘attractive,' says expert
Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles
Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles
Meghan Markle talks ‘As Ever' mistakes: ‘No fun in being perfect'
Meghan Markle talks ‘As Ever' mistakes: ‘No fun in being perfect'
Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet: ‘They're fearless'
Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet: ‘They're fearless'
Andrew has ‘annoyed' Prince William with carelessness
Andrew has ‘annoyed' Prince William with carelessness