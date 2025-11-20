Kourtney Kardashian ‘worried' over Kim Kardashian aneurysm

Kourtney Kardashian asked Kim Kardashian to take a break from law

Kourtney Kardashian asked Kim Kardashian to delay her law exams after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 46-year-old star was "worried" for her 45-year-old sister after her doctor warned that her brain aneurysm could "rupture" due to stress as she managed her studies, filming for new legal drama All's Fair, and her family life.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim told her sibling: "I called Keith Black, the brain surgeon, and I sent him a picture of it. He was like, ‘I want you to come in for all this imaging.'”

"I asked, 'Can I wait? What makes it rupture?' They’re like, 'Just stress,'" the TV star added.

Kim admitted her stress level had reached "the point of hives", as she tried to do her best for kids North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and six-year-old Psalm, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

She added: "I have four kids that depend on me. I have to be sane. It's stressful out there, but this aneurysm can't be stressed.”

In a confessional, Kourtney admitted she was "definitely worried about Kim" at the time of filming.

She said: "She has so much going on between work and her four kids that I don't want her to have an aneurysm."

Kourtney suggested Kim should wait to pursue her future career in law and said, "I'm not shaming or judging, but isn't there a time to do it later once your kids are more grown and they don't need you as much?"

However, Kim Kardashian noted in a confessional, "I love that my kids see me go to school. When I drop them off at school, they see me go to school. I enjoy that."