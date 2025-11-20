Demi Lovato reveals ‘pressure' of marriage

Demi Lovato talks about how she ‘expected to be married by a certain age’

Demi Lovato "expected to be married by a certain age."

The 33-year-old pop star married Jordan “Jutes” Lutes earlier this year, and Demi admits that she felt some pressure to tie the knot during her younger years.

She told Who What Wear: "I had expected to be married by a certain age. There's all this pressure that society puts on you, but it just organically happened.”

"I'm really happy. I told my husband today, 'I've never been more in love with you. I didn't know my love could grow for you more so than it already has.' The timing was perfect,” the Heart Attack singer mentioned.

Demi has previously dated Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama as well as Max Ehrich, and she feels she's learned a lot from her past relationship experiences.

The singer shared: "I had been in past relationships where I thought, 'Oh, this is the long game!' But I hadn't taken care of myself yet.

"The universe rewards you when you do the therapeutic work on yourself, [and] I had to do the work. Because of that, the universe provided. I got myself ready for a life by myself, and then I was able to share it with somebody else,” Demi Lovato concluded.