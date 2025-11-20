 
Inside the Monaco Royal Family's Thanksgiving Mass in Monaco Cathedral

The Monaco Royal Family shows off their images from Thanksgiving Mass in Monaco Cathedral

Hiba Anjum
November 20, 2025

The Royal Family of Monaco, featuring Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, the Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The Monaco Royal Family has just shown pictures from Thanksgiving Mass in Monaco Cathedral.

For those unversed, The Sovereign Prince then presided over the ceremonies in the Court of Honor at the Princier Palace, in the presence of the Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

At the event Prince Albert II “handed over rank badges to the 31 soldiers promoted in the year, the Order of Saint Charles to the rank of knight to two Carabiniers and a Firefighter, as well as the Medals of Honor and Work to 16 personnel of the Sovereign House.”

“The military parade, on the Square du Palais, then brought together the four units in uniform: the Prince's Carabiniers Corps, the Monaco Firefighters Corps, the Public Security and the Prisons Administration,” the caption also said.

Furthermore, “this 2025 edition was distinguished by the participation of an Italian delegation: 33 musicians from the Fanfare of the 3rd Carabinieri Regiment in Lombardy, invited on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the diplomatic representation of Monaco in Italy. The Orchestra of Carabiniers du Prince paid tribute to this presence with a specially adapted repertoire.”

