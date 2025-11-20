Meghan Markle recalls her childhood and behavior and antics

Meghan Markle takes a trip down memory lane recounting how big a nerd she’s been

Meghan Markle recently sat down with Harpers Bazar and talked at length about the nerdy behavior she used to enjoy as a kid.

In her interview she was quoted saying, “I was such a little nerd. My entire identity was wrapped up in being the smart one.”

She even offered a little snippet of her past when she tried to recall a show she’d enjoy and said, “there used to be this show … I’m dating myself, but do you remember Studs? After school, kids would enact a little makeshift version of Studs to play. They were like, ‘Well, Meghan can be the host’. I had the personality type of ‘I can help coordinate, I can help organize, and I can facilitate.’ I think I’m probably the same now.”

A bit later into the chat she also said, “I like the community of work and the connection. I think a lot of it is in my DNA.”

“You should do what works for you.” But “when people start to see your work ethic and really understand how dedicated you are to things—how you are in one place, I believe, is how you are in other places.”

“So for me, that’s how I show up when I do potlucks at my kids’ school, that’s how I show up when putting a party together for my friend who just had a baby, that’s how I show up in my business,” she signed off upon saying.