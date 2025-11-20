 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey's exec addresses her new interivew

Oprah Winfrey’s exec has finally shed light on what he thinks about Meghan’s new interview

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Right after Meghan’s interview released, Oprah Winfrey’s exec has come forward
Right after Meghan’s interview released, Oprah Winfrey’s exec has come forward

Meghan Markle’s new interview has become the talk of the town and Oprah Winfrey’s executive has just shed some light into everything.

The executive is the former vice president at Oprah's Harpo Productions, Terry Wood.

He spoke to Harper's Bazaar about this, a number of years after the Duchess first sat with the talkshow host. 

In the chat he not only hailed the Duchess, but called her self aware, and even gushed over her authenticity and bid to always try and stay true to herself. 

In regards to what he thinks about the whole thing, Wood was quoted saying, “Meghan understands her voice better than you, better than any producer could put it out there.”

“She knows how she comes across, and she knows how she wants to connect. She understands that so much has been written about her that when she does something, she wants to break through that noise so people see that she is authentically trying to be herself.”

More From Royals

Prince Harry's fears about Princess Eugenie turn worse: ‘Wants her out without many scars'
Prince Harry's fears about Princess Eugenie turn worse: ‘Wants her out without many scars'
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving video shows she's out of touch
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving video shows she's out of touch
Sarah Ferguson panicking over Beatrice, Eugenie futures amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson panicking over Beatrice, Eugenie futures amid Epstein scandal
Prince Harry appears uncomfortable in Meghan Markle's new Netflix trailer video
Prince Harry appears uncomfortable in Meghan Markle's new Netflix trailer
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate the best of theatre, comedy and music
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate the best of theatre, comedy and music
Harry's decision going to ‘go down like a lead balloon' as William suspects family division
Harry's decision going to ‘go down like a lead balloon' as William suspects family division
Sarah Ferguson's hard work goes down the drain amid Andrew scandal
Sarah Ferguson's hard work goes down the drain amid Andrew scandal
Prince Harry gets reduced to pleading with his wife
Prince Harry gets reduced to pleading with his wife
Andrew scandal continues as he refuses to share 'full truth' with King Charles
Andrew scandal continues as he refuses to share 'full truth' with King Charles