Oprah Winfrey's exec addresses her new interivew

Right after Meghan’s interview released, Oprah Winfrey’s exec has come forward

Meghan Markle’s new interview has become the talk of the town and Oprah Winfrey’s executive has just shed some light into everything.

The executive is the former vice president at Oprah's Harpo Productions, Terry Wood.

He spoke to Harper's Bazaar about this, a number of years after the Duchess first sat with the talkshow host.

In the chat he not only hailed the Duchess, but called her self aware, and even gushed over her authenticity and bid to always try and stay true to herself.

In regards to what he thinks about the whole thing, Wood was quoted saying, “Meghan understands her voice better than you, better than any producer could put it out there.”

“She knows how she comes across, and she knows how she wants to connect. She understands that so much has been written about her that when she does something, she wants to break through that noise so people see that she is authentically trying to be herself.”