Guy Fieri marks what would've been his dad's 83rd birthday

Guy Fieri shares emotional message marking his father’s birthday

Guy Fieri paid a deeply personal tribute to his late father on what would have been his 83rd birth anniversary.

The 57-year-old celebrity chef shared a carousel of family photos on November 19 via Instagram, celebrating memories with his late father, Jim Ferry.

“Happy 83rd birthday to my hero,” Fieri wrote, affectionately calling him “Jamps.”

“We miss you every day and appreciate all the life lessons and guidance. Happy birthday, wise old owl,” Fieri concluded. Ferry died on January 27, 2024, at age 81.

Earlier this year, Fieri opened up about navigating his first birthday without his father, sharing how he still instinctively reaches for the phone to ask for advice or celebrate good news.

“Wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him, and it’s hard to be here without him,” he wrote at the time.

In a September interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Fieri reflected on how the loss reshaped his relationship with his mother.

“It has made me probably 10 times closer to my mom,” he said, noting that their similar personalities have always kept them tightly connected.