 
Geo News

Guy Fieri marks what would've been his dad's 83rd birthday

Guy Fieri's father, Jim Ferry, died on January 27, 2024, at age 81.

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Guy Fieri shares emotional message marking his father’s birthday
Guy Fieri shares emotional message marking his father’s birthday

Guy Fieri paid a deeply personal tribute to his late father on what would have been his 83rd birth anniversary.

The 57-year-old celebrity chef shared a carousel of family photos on November 19 via Instagram, celebrating memories with his late father, Jim Ferry.

“Happy 83rd birthday to my hero,” Fieri wrote, affectionately calling him “Jamps.” 

“We miss you every day and appreciate all the life lessons and guidance. Happy birthday, wise old owl,” Fieri concluded. Ferry died on January 27, 2024, at age 81. 

Earlier this year, Fieri opened up about navigating his first birthday without his father, sharing how he still instinctively reaches for the phone to ask for advice or celebrate good news. 

“Wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him, and it’s hard to be here without him,” he wrote at the time.

In a September interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Fieri reflected on how the loss reshaped his relationship with his mother.

“It has made me probably 10 times closer to my mom,” he said, noting that their similar personalities have always kept them tightly connected.

More From Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Megan Fox during Phoenix show
Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Megan Fox during Phoenix show
Megan Fox giving Machine Gun Kelly another chance: Source
Megan Fox giving Machine Gun Kelly another chance: Source
Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours
Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours
Cynthia Erivo talks updating palette ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
Cynthia Erivo talks updating palette ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals unusual first date with Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals unusual first date with Chris Pratt
Amanda Seyfried's denim comment draws attention in Sydney Sweeney interview
Amanda Seyfried's denim comment draws attention in Sydney Sweeney interview
Liam Payne's sister marks funeral anniversary with heartbreaking tribute
Liam Payne's sister marks funeral anniversary with heartbreaking tribute
Kourtney Kardashian questions Kim's timing on law school amid stress
Kourtney Kardashian questions Kim's timing on law school amid stress
Megan Fox, MGK find peace, healing post daughter Saga Blade: Source
Megan Fox, MGK find peace, healing post daughter Saga Blade: Source