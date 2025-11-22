Meghan Markle divorce to cause major financial loss for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle split can cost Prince Harry 'half of his money'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found themselves once again at the center of breakup rumours.

Following reports of eyewitnesses claiming that the former Suits star appeared to be "overwhelmed" and "fighting back tears" during visit to a Montecito bookstore, the speculations have emerged about couple's marriage.

As reported by Radar Online, the sources claim that Harry and Meghan are facing disagreements over their children's privacy.

The tensions came after Meghan posted video on Instagram briefly showing Archie and Lilibet, but she deleted the post later.

"One of the many reasons they left the U.K. was because they didn’t want to be chased by paparazzi," an insider shared.

Adding, "They wanted to lead a very private life. It is hypocritical of her to want a private life, then you're posting pictures of the kids on social media."

The source also added, "Harry is upset about it because, obviously, he grew up in the spotlight. He knows what it’s like."

Moreover, Meghan has also returned to acting, recently filming a cameo for upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends.

The insider shared, "Acting could be her attempt to gain independence in case they pull the trigger on their marriage. It could be her saying, 'I need to go back to my roots. I need to go back to my own kind of thing.' It's her backup plan in case she exits."

However, the sources also commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, saying that the Duchess of Sussex would "fight hard" for half of the money incase of the split.

"Everything that they’ve earned post-royal life, and I think she would be the first one to say it, is because of her. She’s the one with all the contacts. She's the one with the Hollywood connections."

"She may go for half his money, and maybe more, because she would say, 'Everything we got is because of me,'" the source stated.

Yet, a close friend told the outlet that the royal couple have remained united. "They've learned to function within the chaos. Constant drama and chaos, and mayhem seem to be all that is tying them together at the moment," they added.