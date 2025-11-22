Nigeria deploys forces after over 200 students are abducted: Here’s everything to know

More than 200 students alongside staff members were kidnapped from a Catholic boarding school in central Nigeria, marking the third major abduction in the country this week and prompting a massive security response.

The assault on St. Mary’s Secondary School in Niger state’s Agawara local government area occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday, November 21.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed that there were a total 217 victims including 215 students and 12 teachers.

A security guard was also shot during the invasion. While some students managed to escape.

The incident took place after the abduction of 25 girls from a Muslim boarding school in Kebbi state on Monday, November 17, and a separate attack on church in Kwara state on Tuesday, November 18, where dozens were kidnapped.

To address the ongoing security crisis, the President Bola Tinubu has cancelled all foreign trips to control the escalating violence.

The state government officials revealed that the school was given multiple intelligence warnings related to potential attacks but it was reopened.

Government Secretary, Abubakar Usman stated, "Regrettably, St. Mary’s school pretended to resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government.”

Responding to the situation, the officials have ordered the closure of 47 federal boarding schools and deployed tactical police and military units to search nearby forests for victims.

Until now, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest incident, though criminal gangs locally known as “bandits” frequently target schools for ransom payments.

The mass kidnapping showcases the increase in such incidents since March 2024 and has intensified scrutiny of Nigeria’s security situation, especially following recent comments by US President Donald Trump about potential military intervention in the country.