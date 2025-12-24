Unemployment crisis hits US: Santas struggle to find jobs ahead of Christmas

Unemployment crisis hits US: Santas struggle to find jobs

The unemployment crisis has hit the United States with children’s beloved in-store characters, store Santas, struggling to find jobs.

According to Revelio Labs, the job listings for store Santas, including those at malls, and other outlets, have decreased by 35 percent compared to 2024.

For context, a store Santa (or mall Santa) is a person dressed as Santa Claus, hired by department stores and shopping malls to entertain children during the holidays. They offer photos, and drive Christmas sales by creating a festive, magical experience that brings families into the shop.

The workforce research firm blamed the decline on online shopping and the budget cutting by employers.

This comes amid a surge in overall unemployment increase across the nation as the unemployment rate has reached 4.6 percent, the highest in more than four years.

Though the listings have decreased, it appears that employers are seeking quality over quantity.

Revelio found that the hourly wage rate in listings has increased from $21 in 2022 to $25 now and nearly 70 percent are asking for real bearded candidates.

It said that since the jobs has decreased, stores are hiring from higher-paid tiers, adding, “It’s not a story of rising pay. It is a shrinking labor market dressed up as good news.”