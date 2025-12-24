Is Jake Paul suing Joshua? MVP threatens legal action over fixed fight claims

Jake Paul suffered a broken jaw after being knocked out in the sixth round by former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in their highly hyped fight on December 19, 2025.

Since then, several critics have claimed the match was fixed because they think Joshua, being the best and far superior in skill and experience, should have won much earlier in the match instead of going to the sixth round.

Fix-fight allegations have surrounded Paul’s professional boxing career. However, Paul’s company is now seeking legal action against people sharing false claims.

The Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder Nakisa Bidarian appeared on Uncrowned’s The Ariel Helwani Show and said, “No shenanigans surrounded the match,” and revealed “Our lawyers are actively going after a number of people.”

He shared a specific example of a netizen claiming to be a lawyer saying that there was an agreement for Joshua not to knock out Jack and his post had some serious traction, around 200,000 likes.

Bidarian said, “It’s pretty astonishing what people say.” He also mentioned the carelessness of fellow boxing promoter Lou DiBella for expressing doubts regarding the fight. Bidarian said, “This is not good for boxing.”

This clarifies that all claims on social media about Jake suing Joshua are fake, instead he is suing the critics spreading “false” information online.

Friday’s loss marks the second defeat for Paul in his professional boxing career and first via knock out in his 12 professional bouts.