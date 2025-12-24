Who's Andrea Preti? here's everything you need to know about Venus Williams' husband

Andrea Preti and Venus Williams married after a five-day-long dazzling celebration at a luxurious Palm Beach ceremony in Florida, three months after the couple tied the knot in Italy.

The 45-year-old tennis star shared a sneak peek about her luxurious September 18 wedding held in Italy in an interview with Vogue, where Preti had seen his brought up.

Five days of festivities came to a close on Friday, December 19, 2025, with the couple’s courthouse wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

Williams shared her dream wedding plans, saying, “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork, because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. Seowe decided to have a second wedding.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion married actor and producer Andrea Preti in 2025, finally bringing to a halt long-rumored relationship buzz.

How did Venus Williams and Andrea Preti meet?

The romance first came to public light in July 2024 when the couple was spotted on a boat in Nerano, Italy, along the Amalfi Coast.

Despite the buzzworthy headlines, the pair managed to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight, letting their love story blossom in private.

They were rumored to be engaged in February this year, with snaps, accessed by People, featuring Venus, a year older than Serena Williams, wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand during a tennis practice session.

Venus revealed how she met Preti for the first time, during a Milan Fashion Week in 2024.

After they spent some time texting and meeting up in London, Williams then decided to invite Preti to meet her family.

She said, “We wanted to be discreet at the time, but he really took care of me. After our dates in London, I just knew I was going to marry him. People always say they just know, and I just knew.”

Who's Andrea Preti? here's everything you need to know about Venus Williams' husband

Who is Andrea Preti?

Andrea Preti, born in Denmark in 1988, later relocated to Italy when he was a teenager.

After opting for modeling as a career, he switched to acting and producing, studying at New York’s Susan Batson Academy and making appearances in Italian films, television series, and reality shows.

Engagement buzz peaked early this year after Williams was spotted wearing a diamond ring in Europe and later at Milan Fashion Week.

She confirmed the rumors in July 2025, when Venus publicly referred to Preti as her fiancé following a match in Washington, D.C.

The couple said their vows on September 18, 2025, in Ischia, Italy.

In December 2025, Williams and Preti hosted a second wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The multi-day-long festivities included a yacht outing, a bridal shower, and a courthouse wedding on December 19, chosen as a nod to Williams’ Florida roots.