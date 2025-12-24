 
Geo News

Body of missing California girl Melodee Buzzard found, mother taken into custody

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

The body of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, missing from Southern California since early October, has been found in another state.

However, the case took a shocking turn as her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, was taken into custody.

Melodee’s remains were discovered earlier this month, reportedly in Utah as reported by NBC.

On the basis of prolonged absence records from school, officials believe she has been deceased since at least October.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon, December 23, to announce “major developments” in case.

Before that announcement, deputies were seen handcuffing her mother from her home in Vandenberg Village.

She was also arrested in November on suspicion of false imprisonment, though those charges were later dropped.

Authorities report that she has been uncooperative throughout the search for her daughter making her more suspicious.

The significant event of the investigation is the road trip that mother-daughter took from October 7 to 10, travelling from California to Nebraska.

A rental car agency’s security footage showed Melodee was wearing a wig which detectives believed she did to disguise her.

Authorities also note that she swapped multiple license plates during the trip, returning to Lompon alone without her daughter. 

