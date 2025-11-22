'Marvel' star breaks cover after harassment claims

Jeremy Renner returns after shocking harassment claims

Jeremy Renner has returned to the spotlight.

After facing explosive allegations from Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, the Marvel star made his first appearance on Friday night.

On November 21, 2025, Renner attended amfAR's second annual Las Vegas gala at the Wynn hotel, where he received the Philanthropic Leadership Award.

The actor appeared to be in high spirits as he posed for photos on the red carpet. For the night, Renner was dressed in classic black suit with white dress shirt and a sleek black tie.

This comes after Zhou accused Renner of sending her explicit photos and drunkenly berating her. Notably, the accusations stem from their collaboration on a documentary titled Chronicles of Disney.

The filmmaker previously told Daily Mail," had to lock myself in a room to be safe praying he would not come into the room at night as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life."

However, Jeremy Renner pushed back through his attorney, Marty Singer, who issued a letter calling Yi Zhou's accusations "false" and "highly defamatory."

As per the letter, the Avengers star claims there was a "brief consensual encounter" and the filmmaker continued contacting him and demanding intimacy.

On the other hand, Zhou maintains she was in romantic relationship with Renner and accused him of emotional pressure. She also shared screenshots of alleged messages and explicit material the actor sent.