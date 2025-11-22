Prince William, Harry feud 'started over' Meghan Markle

Royal experts weigh in on exact moment Prince William and Harry's relationship unraveled

Prince William and Prince Harry hardly see eye to eye, as scores of reports indicate. But the exact reason for the alleged bad blood between them was Meghan Markle.



This is what is claimed in The Sun’s new documentary about the royal family. It is worth noting that the brother duo last interacted in public during their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, funeral in 2022.

Meanwhile, there is no indication, reports say, that the pair will hash out their differences anytime soon.

But what caused the rift between them?

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, tells The Sun that William gave his brother advice about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

"I think the moment that we realised that there was tensions between the brothers was after I printed a story in Vanity Fair about William just urging Harry to take his time because they were engaged," she shares.

“Of course, William had taken many years before he proposed to Kate Middleton because he wanted her to be his wife. He wanted her to be able to know that this was what she wanted for her life too," the expert adds.

“And I think, you know, what was meant to be well-intended brotherly advice landed really badly with Harry," the royal correspondent notes. “And I think it was the start of the real unravelling of their relationship."

“I mean, Harry really, it really hurt him that he felt he didn’t have his brother’s backing over Meghan," Katie concludes.