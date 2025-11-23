Noah Schnapp asked co-star for 'help' in 'Stranger Things'

Noah Schnapp gets honest about de-aging in 'Stranger Things'

The first five minutes of Stranger Things season five digitally de-age Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, running for shelter in the Upside Down.



But before him, his co-star Millie Bobby Brown had shot in a similar setting for his character’s Eleven flashback scenes in season 4.

Now, in an interview with Deadline, Noah recalls asking his co-star for help, as, like him, she also used a body double to show events of the past.

“I asked [Millie] for help, honestly. I was like, ‘How did you work with the kid when you had to do it?’ It was fun to step into those director's shoes that we don’t really get the chance to do on the show."

He continues, “And think introspectively and reflectively of how I act and how I did act and move and breathe and turn and look and kind of relay that onto this little kid, who was so cute."

"It was a fun experience. It’s a little digital-looking. It’s hard to make it look perfect, but it turned out pretty well.”

Similarly, Millie weighs in on her process of being digitally de-aged, recalling, “I was able to direct her for a couple episodes. It’s really interesting because [it] taught me a lot about what I did. I was like, ‘Yeah, how did I, why did I? Okay?’”

"I was like, ‘Wow.’ I just screamed and threw out my hand, without any sense of embarrassment. And it’s so interesting. 10 years ago, social media wasn’t a thing. It was not what it is like [now] at all."

"I posted pictures of my dog, and I had like 25 followers. It’s interesting, the sense of humility you really have to leave at the door.”

Stranger Things season five, Vol. 1, will drop on Nov. 26.