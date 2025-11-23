Prince William always ‘kept an eye out' for Prince Harry, says expert 

 
Geo News

Eleen Bukhari
November 23, 2025

Prince William was only looking out for Prince Harry when he asked him to hold his horses, says an expert.

The Prince of Wales did not want Harry to rush into his wedding with Meghan Markle and focus on building up a relationship with her.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: “I think that William was, you know, like any brother, was probably just keeping an eye out for him by saying, do you think this is happening rather quickly?

“What do you really know about this girl? Should you not spend some more time getting to know her? Which had a bad reaction.

“He was really, really unhappy about that. He couldn’t reconcile himself about that.

“Post then, it’s just been a gradual unravelling of the relationship. I’d been told that at Christmas, when Harry and Meghan went to stay with William and Kate,” he added.

“Harry had complained to his brother that he wasn’t sort of making enough of a fuss at Meghan, wasn’t rolling out the red carpet, that she didn’t feel terribly welcome.

“These were things that myself and other journalists were picking up at the time.

“Once things had died down a bit after the wedding, I was told by people who’d been involved with the wedding, people who knew some of the senior members of the royal family, that actually all wasn’t really very well at all between Meghan and Harry and William and Kate,” the expert noted.

